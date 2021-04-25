Arabs Throw Rocks At Jewish Homes Near Yeshivas Mir

Dozens of Arab rioters gathered near the Old City of Jerusalem on Friday night, clashing with police, throwing rocks and other objects at them, and damaging police and civilian cars.

The riots spread and at one point, Arabs threw rocks toward residential apartments near the Zaks intersection, and Shivtei Yisrael and Bar-Lev streets. Police officers who arrived to restore order were attacked with rocks but managed to disperse the rioters through crowd control methods.

Residents of some Chareidi neighborhoods reported hearing the sounds of explosion throughout the night on Shabbos as police threw shock grenades at the rioters.

The riots began after the Friday evening Ramadan prayer at Har HaBayis, when many Arabs began rioting near Sha’ar Shechem and the surrounding streets.

המתיחות בירושלים: עימותים בין מתפללים סמוך לשער שכם ובין כוחות המשטרה@SuleimanMas1 pic.twitter.com/1HLzGQAT69 — כאן חדשות (@kann_news) April 24, 2021

As the night continued, dozens of rioters in the Issawiya neighborhood threw Molotov cocktails and fireworks toward Hadassah Har HaTzofim Hospital.

“Hundreds of policemen and Border Police officers deployed in east and central Jerusalem, and worked resolutely to maintain order, identify rioters and arrest those who harm public safety and endanger security forces,” Israel Police stated. “Four policemen were injured and treated at the scene.”

Arabs have also dismantled over 50 security surveillance cameras belonging to Israel Police and the Jerusalem Municipality in east Jerusalem.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)