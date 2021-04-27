Terror Comes To Modiin Illit: Arabs Hurl Molotov Cocktails At Bus

The wave of Arab violence has now also reached the town of Modiin Illit, which is surrounded by Arab villages.

On Monday night, a bus was hit by stones and Molotov cocktails, hurled by Arabs who had crossed into the town through one of the breaches in the security fence.

One Molotov cocktail hit the bus, smashing a window and drenching the bus driver in oil, but b’chasdei Hashem, it didn’t explode.

The incident of Arabs throwing Molotov cocktails at moving vehicles is a common phenomenon in Yehudah and Shomron and even on Route 443, but this is the first such incident in Modiin Illit.

A Shomrim volunteer told Kikar H’Shabbat that Arabs also came to the area on Sunday and threw Molotov cocktails.

Apparently, there are several breaches in the security fence surrounding Modiin Illit, which has also led to dozens of criminal incidents of Arab breaking into homes and cars.

“Anyone who wants to enter can enter when he wants and from where he wants,” the volunteer said. “We’ve managed to kick out ganavim from the neighborhood a number of times but much more needs to be invested in installing cameras and other protective measures.

