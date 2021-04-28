Pompeo: “While I Was Briefing Trump, Kerry Was Briefing Iran About Israeli Operations”

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo was interviewed on Fox News regarding the furor that arose following the shocking claim of Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif about John Kerry’s actions during his tenure as Obama’s secretary of state in a recently leaked recording, saying he was “astonished” when Kerry told him about secret Israeli operations.

“It seems like this recording confirmed what we already believed, that while I was briefing President Trump, Kerry was briefing Zarif on intelligence that related to Israeli operations,” Pompeo said.

“I hope that’s not true. John Kerry needs to come forward. He needs to speak to the American people and explain to them why he was meeting with Zarif and what he was talking about. We know he did that, he’s admitted as much.”

Pompeo explained that he believes that Kerry was telling Zarif just to hang on through Trump’s presidency and avoid negotiating with the Trump team because the US pressure will end when [the Democrats] win the election.

“So Kerry has an awful lot of explaining to do,” Pompeo asserted. “There’s no reason to think that these remarks that Zarif made were wrong – they were made in private and he didn’t think they would come out. He was truly surprised that he didn’t know about these Israeli operations until Secretary of State Kerry told him about them.”

When Pompeo was asked why Biden, Kamela Harris, and Kerry would want to resume the Iran deal and give billions of dollars to the Iranian mullahs without receiving anything in return, he responded: “The Jewish homeland is under threat if we give the Iranians this money and it reduces American security as well.”

“For the life of me, I don’t understand why they would give the Iranians something for almost nothing – just to say they did this deal – the crown jewel of when Kerry was secretary of state. It would be a big mistake and it puts Americans at risk.”

