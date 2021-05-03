Biden Discreetly “Drops By” To Meet Mossad Chief On Iran Talks

In an unscheduled meeting, US President Joe Biden discreetly met with Mossad head Yossi Cohen in the White House on Friday, “dropping by” during Cohen’s meeting with National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan, Axios reported.

According to a Channel 12 News report, Cohen was briefed by Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu on the main issues regarding Iran to discuss with Biden.

The White House did not make any official mention of the meeting between Biden and Cohen until news of the meeting was leaked. A US National Security spokesperson then issued a statement downplaying the meeting: “On Friday morning, Yossi Cohen met with Jake Sullivan and other national security officials at the White House to discuss regional security issues,” the statement said.

“President Biden dropped by to express condolences for the tragedy at Mount Meron.”

On Thursday, Cohen and Israel’s ambassador to the US Gilad Erdan met with US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and other senior US national security officials.

Earlier this week, Sullivan, US special envoy for Iran Ron Malley, and other senior US security officials met with Israeli National Security Adviser Meir Ben-Shabbat and Erdan on the Iran talks and other regional issues.

Shortly after the meeting, Malley left Washington for Vienna, where talks on resuming the Iranian nuclear deal resumed on Saturday.

