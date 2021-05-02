Kosel Rav Mourns: “I Felt The Searing Pain When I Identified My Nephew”

One of the victims of the Meron disaster was Menachem Asher Zekbach, 24, the nephew of Rav Shmuel Rabinowitz, the Rav of the Kosel and mekemos hakedoshim and member of the “Vaadas HaChamisha,” the organization responsible for Kever Rashbi.

Menachem, z’l, was a resident of Modiin Illit and learned in the Kollel Ateres Shlomo in the city. He left behind a pregnant wife and parents and siblings.

“I personally felt the terrible pain and saw the grieving on Erev Shabbos when I came to identify my nephew, the beloved avreich, Reb Menachem Zekbach, z’l, who passed away in the tragedy,” Rav Rabinowitz wrote.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)