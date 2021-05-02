Hatzalah Raises $16 Million from Over 75K Donors

In the past week, an astounding 75,000 people around the world have donated to Hatzalah to support their life-saving work. Help them raise the final $2 Million to their goal.

As Hatzalah Week is in its final 24 hours, donors from across the globe have contributed a historic $16 Million to Hatzalah branches around the world.

The second Unity Torah has been completed Thursday in a grand event, and tens of thousands united to give back to the organization of dedicated first responders who were on the front lines during the pandemic and devote their lives to helping others 24/7.

Now, only $2 Million remains to Hatzalah’s fundraising goal.

Help Hatzalah reach their goal of $18 Million.

Click here to finally bring Hatzalah home!