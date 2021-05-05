HaGaon HaRav Baruch Dov Povarsky Burst Into Bitter Tears

Rosh Yeshivas Ponevezh HaGaon HaRav Baruch Dov Povarsky spoke about the Meron tragedy before his shiur on Sunday and broke down into bitter tears.

“Before the shiur, I want to tell you some of the thoughts of my heart,” the Rosh Yeshivah said. “I almost didn’t sleep at all last night. I was plagued by the thought that right now on Rechov HaRav Hirsch 4, the father and mother are crying [the home of the Ben-Shalom family, who lost their son Moshe, z’l, a talmid of Ponevezh). Did they sleep? I couldn’t sleep. Finally, at 4 a.m., I got up and sat by the table to prepare today’s shiur.”

“I was in yeshivah on Leil Shabbos and everyone passed by to say Good Shabbos. I don’t know if you felt it but I felt down. I couldn’t manage to be happy. I’m a small person. They say that the Saba Reb Yerucham had an illuminated face on Shabbos, that was his koach. But I’m not like Reb Yerucham.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)