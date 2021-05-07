Bereaved Family Has A Surprising Request For Klal Yisrael

Menachem Zeckbach, z’l, 24, of Modiin Illit, one of the Meron victims, left behind a baby and a pregnant wife.

Menachem, z’l, grew up in Bnei Brak, where his parents still live. In a conversation with Kol Chai, Menachem’s father, Rav Meir Zeckback, the principal of a Talmud Torah and mechinah in Petach Tikvah, said: “We’re sure that everything Hashem does is for the good. We don’t have any ideas of the cheshbonos of Shamayim.”

“Hashem took the best on Lag B’Omer in Meron. How do we comfort the young almanah? How do we comfort the shattered mother? I and my two sons traveled to Meron. Menachem was killed and my other son was saved through nissim. Three of us traveled there and only two returned.”

A sign hangs in the Zeckbach’s living room, where the shiva is taking place: “We accept on ourselves to recite Birchas Hamazon with kavana and from a bentcher, l’illui nishmas Menachem ben R’ Meir.”

This is the Zeckbach’s request from those who come to be menachem avel and from all of Am Yisrael.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)