MERON TRAGEDY: He Sensed His Impending Death: “Ima, Daven For Me”

Shlomo Zalman Leibowitz, z’l, 18, of Tzfat, who lost his life in the Meron disaster, apparently had a sense of foreboding about his impending death, his mother said in an interview.

Sora Leibowitz told Yediot Achranot: “Shlomo Zalman, z’l, called me on the way to Meron and said: ‘Ima, I’m on the bus. I don’t know how to explain this but I have a request for you.”

“I don’t feel good about the fact that I’m going to Meron. I don’t have a good feeling. Daven for me very hard. I don’t know what’s with me. Daven for me, Ima, promise me. I don’t know why I decided to go.”

“I don’t know what he was feeling when he called me and talked like that,” his mother said, breaking down into tears. “He was a special son, my bechor. He was immersed in Torah and always treated others respectfully.”

“He lost his grandfather, HaRav Ozer Drori, z’l, to the coronavirus several months ago and his death was a terrible blow for all of us. Zalman, as the oldest grandchild, had a special connection with him. We still haven’t recovered from his death and now we received this unfathomable blow.”

“I can’t stop thinking about his last words to me: ‘Ima, daven for me very hard.'”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)