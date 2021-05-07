Meron 1963 – and 2021: An Incredible Story

by Rabbi Yair Hoffman for 5tjt.com

It is an incredible story that the author is still trying to verify. It does appear in an ArtScroll book and was also part of the words of Chizuk given by Rabbi Dovid Frischman to his talmidim.

An innocent child is undergoing great suffering. Insurance won’t cover, and the family is drowning. Please help if you can.

https://thechesedfund.com/zechornilah/adifficultsituation

It involves the B’Roshi transportation company and a tragic accident that occurred in Elul of 1963. Three Yeshiva students were tragically killed in an accident involving a truck, Their names were Yitzchok Neustadt z”l, Binyomin Friedman z”l, and Mordechai Falk z”l.

It involved a dream, and a Kallah, Dvorah Bas Shimon from Argentina, and a lost holocaust survivor – who was found. It also involves the Mitzvah of Shnayim Mikrah v’Echad Targum.

Watch the accompanying video to hear the entire story.

The author can be reached at [email protected]

An innocent child is undergoing great suffering. Insurance won’t cover, and the family is drowning. Please help if you can.

https://thechesedfund.com/zechornilah/adifficultsituation