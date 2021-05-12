MD Who Pronounced The Deaths Of 39 Meron Victims: “My Colleagues Broke Down And Cried”

Dr. Roi Bavila, a Magen David Adom doctor who was the most senior medical professional present at the Meron disaster, spoke with Ynet about that terrible night at Meron when he was forced to determine the death of 39 Meron victims, one after the other.

“When the incident happened, many Hatzalah members began to stream into the clinic with patients with varying levels of injury,” he said. “First we tended to the most seriously injured patients. At the same time, two patients without a pulse were brought in. We began to perform advanced resuscitation techniques. Simultaneously, more patients were brought in, some in critical condition requiring sedation and ventilation. And we also treated the lightly injured patients.”

Dr. Bavila explained how after all the injured were evacuated to hospitals, he was called to identify the dead. “There were 39 bodies on the mountain. In Israel, only a doctor can determine death. At a certain stage, the bodies were placed in one of the buildings at Meron, and I was called together with police investigators and ZAKA members to determine their deaths. With great tzaar, I filled out 39 death certificates.”

“The goal was to try to identify as many people as possible at the area, based on identity papers (such as identity cards or drivers’ licenses) and to determine the death of the niftar, preferably with a name. Many of the dead weren’t carrying identity papers and we were forced to fill out death certificates with the name Ploni Almoni. Even the ones that carried identity papers were difficult to identify, whether because of the time that had passed since the picture was taken or because of the nature of the injury. It was a very grave responsibility.”

The interviewer asked: “How does an incident like this affect you emotionally? Filling out 39 death certificates one after the other?”

“My goal and desire is to save lives,” Dr. Bavila responded. “Every death I have to determine is extremely difficult. I was working with other medical professionals and many of them fell apart before my eyes. Some of my colleagues burst into tears and collapsed. And I davka needed to remain strong for the others and embrace them and provide emotional support. I was falling apart inside but I couldn’t stop the work of determining the 39 deaths or delay it. The next morning was very difficult for me, it can’t be described in words.”

On Thursday, Dr. Bavila visited the home of HaGoan HaRav Chaim Kanievsky for a bracha and divrei chizzuk.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)