Terrorist Sprays Pepper Gas, Tries To Grab Soldier’s Gun

An Arab terrorist attempted to commit a terror attack near Mitzpe Yericho in Binyamin on Wednesday morning.

The Arab approached the bus stop where the soldier was standing and sprayed him in his face with pepper spray and then tried to grab his gun. Fortunately, a Border Police officer was passing by and spotted the soldier struggling with the Arab on the floor of the bus stop.

The Border Police officer assisted the soldier in detaining the Arab.

The soldier was lightly injured during the incident.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)