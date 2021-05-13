Jew In Lod Is Stabbed On Way To Shacharis, Arabs Randomly Shooting Jews

A Jewish man, 34, on his way to Shacharis on Thursday morning was beaten and stabbed by an Arab mob in the mixed Israeli-Arab city of Lod, where unprecedented riots and violence continued on Wednesday night despite a citywide curfew.

“He was on the way in his car and a group of Arabs shouted ‘Allahu Akbar’ and attacked him with rocks,” the man’s wife told Army Radio. “One pulled out a knife and stabbed him in the back. I saw the whole thing from the window. I screamed for them to stop but I was afraid to come down.”

Her was evacuated to Assaf HaRofeh Medical Center with moderate injuries and is in stable condition. The stabbing incident took place near a mosque.

“The incitement in the mosques is insane,” said Lod Mayor Yair Revivo. “If I would walk on the streets now I probably wouldn’t emerge alive. The level of hatred and hostility uttered toward me is unprecedented. If a mayor in the center of the country can’t walk his streets, there’s a serious problem.”

“Yesterday there were nine shooting incidents. I’ve been saying for years that the weapons in Arab society will turn on us. They’re Arabs sitting in the window and shooting at any Jew who passes.”

Below are photos of the home of a Jewish family in Lod. When Arabs realized that the family was not at home, they set the house on fire.

בית של משפחה יהודית בלוד, רחוב הגדוד העברי. כמה שעות המשפחה הייתה מחוץ לבית. השכנים הערבים גילו זאת וכיוונו את ההמון הזועם להבעיר את הבית ולעשות ביזה לרכוש. pic.twitter.com/qTkwC2bBlf — שילה פריד (@shilofreid) May 13, 2021

Jewish residents of the city confirm that streets and stores they frequented just a week ago are now so dangerous that they literally are in danger of being murdered if they venture there.

About 20 people were injured in riots in the city on Wednesday night, including an Arab woman in an advanced stage of pregnancy, who received a serious head injury. Those injured were evacuated to Assaf HaRofeh Hospital.

Defense Minister Benny Gantz signed an order calling up 10 reserve Border Police companies to reinforce police efforts to control the ongoing violence in Arab-Jewish areas.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)