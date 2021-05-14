Indirect Casualties: 2 Israelis Die From Injuries Incurred On Run To Bomb Shelters

A 50-year-old woman who was seriously injured while running to a bomb shelter on Tuesday died of her wounds on Friday morning at Sheba Medical Center in Ramat Gan. She was a resident of Neta’im, a moshav in central Israel.

On Thursday night, an 87-year-old woman passed away after falling and hitting her head while running to a bomb shelter in a town near Ashdod. A 57-year-old man was seriously injured in Ashkelon when a piece of shrapnel penetrated his stomach.

Two Israelis have previously died of heart attacks as a result of rocket attacks.

Additionally, four other Israelis suffered mild injuries on Thursday while running to bomb shelters.

The death toll in Israel from the current escalation has now reached nine.

