London: Anti-Semitic Convoy With Palestinian Flags Broadcasts Obscenities

An anti-Semitic convoy decorated with Palestinian flags drove down a North London street on Monday broadcasting extremely offensive anti-Semitic threats and obscenities calling for the murder of Jews and assault of Jewish women.

Four Muslim men were arrested later on Monday for suspected racially aggravated public order offenses.

Following the incident, London Mayor Sadiq Khan said on Monday that additional police forces will be deployed to Jewish areas of London.

“There are a number of things we are doing to reassure Londoners, particularly those from Jewish communities,” Khan told ITV.

“This behavior was utterly shocking and will not be tolerated,” said Police Superintendent Jo Edwards. “I understand that this would have caused considerable concern within the community.”

The incident happened on the same day that a Rav was evacuated to the hospital after being attacked outside his shul in Chigwell, a town northeast of London.

Let me be clear—racial hatred and persecution in all its forms are abhorrent and have no place in our city. The police have my full backing for a zero-tolerance approach to tackling it. We must stop these vile attacks. — Mayor of London (@MayorofLondon) May 16, 2021

Sat round the dinner table last night with my wife and daughter contemplating the attack on our rabbi, a wonderful man, a few hundred yards from our home, the convoy & the death to Jews chanting & for the first time they both said they won’t go out alone! In London! In 2021! — Barry Soraff (@BarrySoraff) May 17, 2021

