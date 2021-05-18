2 IDF Soldiers Injured After Arabs Open Fire During Violent Riot

Arab rioters opened fire at IDF soldiers near Beit El and the northern entrance to Ramallah on Tuesday afternoon.

Two soldiers, a male and a female, were shot in their legs in a violent riot by hundreds of Palestinians. One soldier is in moderate condition and the other is in light condition.

Palestinians declared a general strike in Yehudah and Shomron in solidarity with Hamas on Tuesday, and Arabs gathered in Arab cities and villages, including Ramallah, Shechem, and Chevron.

שני חיילי צה"ל נפגעו מירי במהלך הפרות סדר בכיכר איו"ש סמוך לבית אל. הם מפונים בשעה זו ככל הנראה במצב קל לבית החולים שערי צדק בירושלים pic.twitter.com/psZ6Q0jrM6 — איתי בלומנטל Itay Blumental (@ItayBlumental) May 18, 2021

תיעוד הירי

שימוש לפי סעיף 27א' בחוק זכויות היוצרים https://t.co/NbG31zBwcf pic.twitter.com/BqxZeyzX53 — ישראל היום – הדף הרשמי (@IsraelHayomHeb) May 18, 2021

Also, hundreds of Palestinians gathered at Sha’ar Shechem on Tuesday as part of the Hamas support strike and threw stones and other objects at police forces. The mob that was eventually dispersed by the police moved their protest to the east Jerusalem neighborhood of Sheikh Jarrah, where they continued to engage in violent rioting.

Earlier on Tuesday, a heavily armed terrorist was killed by his own bomb as he approached IDF soldiers in Chevron.

