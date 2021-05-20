Palestinian Convoy Rams Into Frum Woman’s Car In London

A frum woman in London was driving to a friend’s home this week from her home in Hendon when two cars with Palestinian flags rammed into the back of her car, Jewish News reported. The woman’s four-year-old son, who was wearing a bright blue yarmulke, was strapped in the back seat at the time.

“As I came to the top of the road I noticed two cars with huge Palestinian flags on their bonnet,” the woman, who chose not to be named, told Jewish News. “I turned right and both cars started to chase me down the road and rammed into the back of my car.

“As I approached the light I put my foot on the accelerator and sped through a red light, trying to make my way through the traffic. I turned into my friend’s road, but the cars continued to chase me. Once again I found myself with my foot flat on the accelerator racing down the road to try and find somewhere safe.

“Thankfully I found a small ally where I parked my car behind a large truck. I called my friend to check the cars had gone and made my way to his home to calm down.”

It’s unknown if the incident is linked to the convoy of cars with Palestinian flags that drove through Golders Green the same day broadcasting anti-Semitic threats and obscenities.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)