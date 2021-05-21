George Bush: Escalation Is Iranian Influence Targeted Toward Israel

Former President George W. Bush told Fox News on Wednesday that the current escalation in attacks on Israel by Gazan terror groups is the “playing out of Iranian influence targeted toward Israel.”

“I think the best approach with regard to Iran is to understand that their influence is dangerous for world peace, that they are very much involved with extremist movements in Lebanon and Syria and Yemen, and they are aiming to spread their influence,” Bush said when asked about how the US should engage with Iran during an interview on Fox about his new book “Out of Many, One: Portraits of America’s Immigrants.”

“Any deal that is done has got to not only focus on its nuclear capabilities, but also its influence in the Middle East,” Bush continued. “And you know, any deal, you’ve got to keep in mind the dangers of an aggressive Iran to our allies, and to stability, so it has to be a comprehensive look.”

Bush also told Fox that despite President Biden’s view that a two-state solution is “the only way to have a long-term outcome that’s peaceful and lasting,” he doesn’t think it’s realistic at this stage. “I think it’s very difficult at this stage,” Bush said. “I wish, obviously, all of us should hope there’s not violence, but what I think you’re seeing playing out is Iranian influence targeted toward Israel, and trying to break up alliances that were formed in the previous administration called the Abraham Accords.”

“Once the sit-in settles down, and if those Abraham Accords hold, it will make it easier to establish peace,” Bush said. “But right now, those who don’t want peace are provoking and attacking Israel, and Israel is, of course, responding for national security reasons.”

“You’ve got to understand that Israel is going to defend itself. So long as there is a threat to their people, they will defend itself,” Bush asserted.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)