Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh thanked Iran on Friday for supplying weapons and funding to Gaza during the conflict with Israel.

In a televised address, Haniyeh also said he will continue to “defend and fight for Jerusalem,” including the liberation of the al-Aqsa Mosque in the Old City and the neighborhood of Sheikh Jarrah in Eaast Jerusalem.

“Jerusalem remains the center of the conflict,” he asserted.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)