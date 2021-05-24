Jewish Kehilla In Tehran Renovates Mikva Taharah

The Jewish community in Tehran, headed by Rav Yehuda Gerami, recently renovated the mikva in the city with halachic hiddurim and advanced hygienic installments.

“The women’s mikvah in Tehran was renovated with many halachic hiddurim (מי גשמים ובור זריעה והשקה) and a high hygienic level with the installation of advanced purifiers and filters that purifies all the water in the mikva after each tevilla within ten minutes,” Rav Gerami stated.

At the entrance to the mikvah hangs photos of HaRav Ovadia Yosef, z’tl, and the Lubavitcher Rebbe, z’tl.

The community began installing more advanced filters in the mikvah during the height of the coronavirus crisis in Iran as an extra measure of safety.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)