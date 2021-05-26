Son Of Hamas: Israel Must Kill Hamas Chiefs Who Hate Israel More Than They Love Their Children

The Son of Hamas Mosab Yousef said that Israel should eliminate senior Hamas leaders to teach them a lesson and hold them accountable. Yousef, the son of a senior Hamas leader who grew dissatisfied with the cruelty and corruption of the terror movement and collaborated with the Shin Bet for ten years, has lived in the US since 2018.

“Assassinating Hamas leadership will not destroy Hamas, but it will teach them a lesson and hold them accountable,” Yousef said in a phone interview with the New York Post. “Next time, before you get civilians on both sides involved in a bloodbath, you need to think 1,000 times. This is my personal suggestion.”

Yousef stressed that senior Hamas leaders like his father hide out in underground bunkers during the violence they initiate, allowing innocent civilians to bear the brunt of their actions. Fortunately, this time Israel did kill a number of terrorists in underground tunnels by bombing a large portion of what the IDF calls the Metro.

“Hundreds of children have paid the price. These types of people cannot get away with what they did. They should not feel safe for a day,” he said. “Hamas hates Israel more than they love their own children.”

Yousef said that the Biden administration’s softened attitude toward the Palestinians versus Trump’s hardline stance is at least partially to blame for the escalation of violence. “The Middle East understood Trump’s language very well. It was the language of fire. He did not show lots of tolerance. The seventh-century mentality of the Middle East misunderstands tolerance as weakness.”

Yousef said that Gazans don’t necessarily support Hamas but they are afraid to oppose them. “The silence of the majority of Gaza is not because they support Hamas, but because they are afraid of Hamas..“The people live in fear. Hamas rules over them by the sword. If you oppose Hamas they will shoot you or hang you immediately. You and your family are finished.”

In 2010, Yousef’s brother Suheib Yousef also defected from Hamas, saying that it is a “racist terror organization that is dangerous for the Palestinian people.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)