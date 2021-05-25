PM Says Israel May Need To Take “Independent Action” Against Iran

The day before the arrival of US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Israel on Tuesday morning, Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu said that Israel will not let the US stand in the way of ensuring that Iran does not acquire nuclear weapons.

Blinken’s visit comes shortly before the fifth round of negotiations between Iran and the US on returning to the 2015 nuclear deal.

In his speech at a ceremony during which the new Mossad head was appointed and top Mossad agents were honored, Netanyahu said: “The primary mission for every one of you is to prevent Iran from arming itself with a nuclear weapon. That is the supreme mission.”

“I very much appreciate our friend the United States, which has stood by us for many years,” Netanyahu continued. “That’s an integral part of our national security.”

“But a situation could occur where our principal goal — to ensure the ayatollahs don’t end the thousands of years of existence of the Jewish people — will demand that we make courageous and independent decisions. The State of Israel won’t allow Iran to acquire nuclear weapons.”

“With or without an agreement, we will do everything to prevent Iran from arming itself with a nuclear weapon because that affects our very existence.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)