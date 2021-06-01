Are The Chareidi MKs Planning An Alternative Government?

Chareidi MKs are working to form a unity government that would exclude Avigdor Leiberman’s Yisrael Beiteinu party and the left-wing Meretz and Labor parties and wouldn’t depend on the support of Arab parties, Arutz Sheva reported on Monday.

The report said that Chareidi party officials told Arutz Sheva that in the wake of Naftali Bennett’s announcement on Sunday night on his decision to join a unity government with Yesh Atid, Chareidi MKs offered an alternative plan to New Hope chairman Gideon Sa’ar.

The government would be comprised of the Chareidi parties, Yamina, New Hope, Yesh Atid, Blue and White, and the Religious Zionist party, which would bring the number of MKs to 60. The 61st member would be MK Ofir Sofer, a member of the National Union party who was part of the Likud list in the previous election but would now join the government as part of the Religious Zionist party.

The government would not include the Likud, solving the problem of those parties that refuse to sit under Netanyahu.

