PM: “Existential Threat Of Iran Must Come Before Friendship With US”

The replacement ceremony for the head of the Mossad took place on Tuesday morning and was attended by Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, ministers, senior security officials, and other senior officials. Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who is currently visiting Israel, also attended the ceremony.

“It has to be said loud and clear – Iran is working, even at this very moment, to actualize its nuclear vision under an international protective cloak,” the new head of the Mossad, Dovid Barnes, said at the ceremony. “Under the cover of the nuclear deal, or without it, through deceit and concealment, Iran is in constant progress in its plan to produce weapons of mass destruction.”

Netanyahu spoke and also emphasized the Iranian threat, saying: “If we have to choose between friction with the U.S. and eliminating the existential threat – the existential threat is greater.”

“The biggest threat we face is the existential threat posed by Iran’s attempts to arm itself with nuclear weapons. I said these things to my friend of 40 years [U.S. President] Joe Biden, and I told him: ‘With or without a deal, we will continue to do everything in our power to prevent Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons.’ Iran is different from the other countries that have nuclear weapons so allowing it is not an option.”

“If we have to choose, I hope it doesn’t happen, between friction with our great friend the United States and the elimination of the existential threat – the elimination of the existential threat wins out. It falls first and foremost on you, on the political leadership of the state of Israel, and on you Dovid Barnea – you must do everything, everything, to ensure that Iran doesn’t arm itself with nuclear weapons under any circumstances.”

Defense Minister Gantz later criticized Netanyahu’s remarks, writing on Twitter: “The United States has been and will continue to be Israel’s most important ally in maintaining its security and military superiority in the region. The Biden administration is a true friend of Israel.”

“Israel doesn’t have and won’t have a better partner than the U.S. Even if there are disagreements, they must be resolved through direct dialogue behind closed doors and not in confrontational remarks that could damage Israel’s security.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)