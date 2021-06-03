IDF Searching For Assailants Who Attempted A Shooting Attack in Elon Moreh on Wednesday

Terrorists shot at the town of Elon Moreh in Samaria on Wednesday evening in an attempted shooting attack aimed at killing Jewish civilians in the area. Miraculously, no one was hurt in the attack but a number of cars were damaged.

An IDF spokesperson announced that they were beginning searches for the assailants and those responsible for carrying out the shooting. The IDF also confirmed that there was damage to vehicles in the area as reported by the residents of the town.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)