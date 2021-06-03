4-Year-Old Charedi Girl Falls Off Fence In Beitar Illit, In Serious Condition

A four-year-old Chareidi girl in Beitar Illit was seriously injuried, Wednesday night, after she fell off of a fence near her house. The girl was treated at the scene by United Hatzalah volunteers and Magen David Adom ambulance teams.

First responders who arrived, at the scene found the girl with a serious head injury as well as serious injuries to her upper body.

She received initial treatment at the scene and was then transported by a mobile intensive care ambulance to Hadassah Ein Kerem hospital while she was intubated and sedated.

United Hatzalah volunteer EMT Naftali Fraenkel who was one of the first responders at the scene relayed: “The girl, who was around 4-years-old fell off of the fence and sustained serious injuries to her upper body and head. She was treated at the scene and transported to Hadassah Ein Kerem where she is in serious condition.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)