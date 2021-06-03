3,000 Policemen Guard Annual J-m March, 2 Teens Arrested For Anti-Parade Posters

Two teenagers were arrested by Israel Police on Wednesday night for hanging posters against the “pride parade” in Jerusalem on Thursday and detained overnight, despite the fact that they were legally allowed to do.

The Honenu legal aid organization issued a statement on Thursday slamming the police. “This is an outrageous arrest which tramples on the rights of minors who did nothing more than dare to hang posters announcing legitimate protests in the only democracy in the Middle East. This arrest should worry every family and parents in this country,” Honenu stated.

Thousands of police officers provided security for the annual Jerusalem parade, with drones providing aerial surveillance. The parade began at 2.30 p.m in Gan Hapaamon.

The Lehava anti-assimilation organization carried out a counter-protest.

Police arrested a resident of Jerusalem on Wednesday for threatening to kill parade participants. The suspect had mental health issues and is known to the police. The court ordered a psychiatric assessment and the suspect is being detained until Friday.

Police are on extremely high alert during the annual parade in the wake of the murder of Shira Banki, 16, in 2015, by a mentally unbalanced Chareidi man. The man was known to the police and had been released from prison just a few weeks earlier for attacking participants of the previous parade.

