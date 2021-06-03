Daven: HaGaon HaRav Baruch Mordechai Ezrachi Is Hospitalized

Hagaon HaRav Baruch Mordechai Ezrachi, Rosh Yeshivas Ateres Yisrael and member of the Moetzes Gedolei HaTorah of Degel, was hospitalized on Thursday afternoon in Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital in Jerusalem.

The Rosh Yeshivah has been feeling weak for the past day and was being monitored by his personal doctor, who decided he should be transferred to the hospital.

According to a B’Chadrei Chareidim report, the Rosh Yeshivah was also briefly hospitalized last week.

The public is asked to daven for HaRav Baruch Mordechai ben Hinda Malka b’soch shaar cholei Yisrael.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)