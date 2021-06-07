Health Minister Edelstein Asks UK To Allow Transfer Of Sick Baby To Israel

Health Minister Yuli Edelstein appealed to the British government to allow the parents of Alte Fixsler, 2, to transfer her to Israel instead of letting her die.

A UK court has ruled that the toddler must be removed from her ventilator despite the fact that the move violates the religious beliefs of the parents and that the parents, who are Israeli citizens, are willing to transfer her to an Israeli hospital at their own expense.

“I was informed of the appeal of Mr. Avraham and Chaya Fixsler, parents of Alte Fixsler, who was born with a rare defect that impairs brain function and has been hospitalized since birth at the Royal Manchester’s Children’s Hospital (RMCH),” Edelstein wrote.

“The hospital has petitioned the High Court for permission to disconnect Alta from the device to which she is connected, which will result in her death,” he added. “According to a legal opinion attached to the request on behalf of the family members, and according to Israeli law, in circumstances where the parents oppose the cessation of medical treatment that could lead to the child’s death and that life expectancy exceeds six months – it is forbidden to stop medical treatment.”

“Alta’s parents are Orthodox Jews and Israeli citizens, living their lives according to Jewish law, and they are interested in transferring Alta to one of the two hospitals in Israel that have expressed willingness to treat her. I would appreciate if you could assist the Fixsler family by providing them the opportunity to bring Alte to Israel for continued treatment.”

HaGaon HaRav Chaim Kanievsky has ruled that everything should be done in order to bring Alte to Israel as it is hatzalas nefashos, Kikar H’Shabbat reported.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)