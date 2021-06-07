12-Yr.-Old Meron Survivor Transferred To Rehabilitation Center

Elazer Berger, 12, who was critically injured in the Meron disaster and has been hospitalized ever since, was transferred to a rehabilitation center on Monday, B’Chadrei Chareidim reported.

Berger, who was hospitalized in the ICU at the Ruth Rappaport Children’s Hospital in Rambam Hospital in Haifa for 40 days, is now at the Alyn Rehabilitation Center in Jerusalem. He has been partially weaned from his ventilator but is still in serious but stable condition.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu visited Berger in the hospital while he was still sedated and ventilated, and his father, Dov, told the prime minister about the travails he experienced at Meron, as his son, who was next to him, was crushed by the crowd. He added that Elazer was the first patient to be evacuated to the hospital.

The public is asked to daven for Elazer’s refuah as he is still in great need of rachamei Shamayim. His name for tefillah is Elazar ben Rauma b’toch sha’ar cholei Yisrael.

A Rambam Hospital spokesperson said that another Meron survivor, a 15-year-old, is still hospitalized in serious condition in the ICU, sedated and ventilated.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)