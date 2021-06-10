Jewish Dems Ask Omar To “Clarify” Remarks Equating US, Israel To Taliban, Hamas

Jewish Democrats in the US House of Representatives held a meeting on Wednesday, during which they deliberated on condemning the tweet of Dem. Ilhan Omar ( D-Minn) for drawing a moral equivalence between the US and Israel and Hamas and the Taliban, JTA reported.

During the meeting of the unofficial caucus, which focused on anti-Semitism, the 25 members of the group differed on how to respond to Omar’s comments, with some urging to call her out in an official statement and others expressing hesitation to do so.

Ultimately, only 12 of the representatives, led by Rep. Brad Schnieder, D-Ill, issued an official statement asking Omar to clarify her statements.

“Equating the United States and Israel to Hamas and the Taliban is as offensive as it is misguided,” the statement said. “Ignoring the differences between democracies governed by the rule of law and contemptible organizations that engage in terrorism at best discredits one’s intended argument and at worst reflects deep-seated prejudice.”

“The United States and Israel are imperfect and, like all democracies, at times deserving of critique, but false equivalencies give cover to terrorist groups,” the statement continued.

“We urge Congresswoman Omar to clarify her words placing the US and Israel in the same category as Hamas and the Taliban.”

Although House Democrats passed two resolutions in 2019 condemning anti-Semitism in response to Omar’s comments on Israel and AIPAC, those resolutions did not call out Omar by name.

Omar’s response was to counterattack and completely ignore the legitimate complaints against her. “It’s shameful for colleagues who call me when they need my support to now put out a statement asking for ‘clarification’ and not just call,” she wrote on Twitter.

“The islamophobic tropes in this statement are offensive. The constant harassment and silencing from the signers of this letter is unbearable.”

