MOVING FOOTAGE: 100 Chareidi Soldiers Sing To Family Of 6-Yr.-Old Rocket Victim

Over a hundred soldiers from the Chareidi unit in the Home Front Command on Thursday were mechazeik the family of six-year-old Ido Avigal, z’tl, who was killed by a rocket attack during Operation Guardian of the Walls.

The soldiers were in the area as part of an all-day seminar held in Israel’s south. When they passed through Sderot, they stopped under Ido’s home, learned mishnayis l’illui nishmaso, recited Kaddish and sang songs of emunah

Ido was killed when a piece of rocket shrapnel penetrated the window of the sealed room of his home in Sderot.

His mother, 7-year-old sister, and five members of his extended family were also injured in the attack, including a six-year-old cousin.

Ido’s father Asaf tearfully said at the levaya: “I’m sorry I couldn’t protect you. I’m sorry the shrapnel hit you instead of me.”

Asaf continued by saying that just several days earlier, Ido has asked him what would happen if a siren goes off when they’re outside. “I answered: ‘Ido, as long as you’re with me, you’re protected.’ I lied.”

Ido’s mother, Shani, said from the hospital: “My son absorbed the hit for all of us. We were together in the room, I, my sister, my sister-in-law, my nephew – everyone was in the room. My nephew is undergoing surgery. As far as I’m concerned, it’s a neis I’m still alive.”

