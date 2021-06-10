Macy’s Iconic NYC July 4 Fireworks Show Returns Following COVID Pandemic

Mayor Bill de Blasio and Macy’s announced Thursday that the iconic Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks show will return as a live holiday spectacle on New York’s East River this Independence Day.

The news comes after last year’s annual July 4 celebration was transformed into a series of pre-recorded, smaller fireworks displays around the city as the country battled the COVID-19 pandemic.

Macy’s described this year’s comeback show as a “jaw dropping pyrotechnic salute to American bravery and optimism in an incomparable barrage of color, light, shape and sound.”