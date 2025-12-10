WATCH: Rabbi Efrem Goldberg Praises UAE Leader Dr. Ali Al Nuaimi Following Meeting

Rabbi Efrem Goldberg, Senior Rabbi of the Boca Raton Synagogue, issued a statement after meeting with Dr. Ali Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Defense Affairs, Interior & Foreign Affairs Committee of the United Arab Emirates, highlighting the significance of the encounter and the broader message of regional cooperation.

In his remarks, Rabbi Goldberg emphasized Dr. Al Nuaimi’s role in advancing dialogue and peace in the Middle East, particularly through his involvement in the Abraham Accords, which established historic diplomatic ties between Israel and several Arab nations.

“I had the privilege of meeting with Dr. Ali Al Nuaimi, whose leadership, vision, and courage continue to bring light to our region. His work on the Abraham Accords, his dedication to cooperation, and his unwavering commitment to safety, dignity, and respect for all people offer real hope for the future of Israel and the Jewish people.

“Even in a world that so often turns away, voices like his remind us that partnership is possible and that the children of Abraham can once again stand together. Thank you, Dr. Ali, for your friendship, your hospitality, and your belief in a better tomorrow.”

