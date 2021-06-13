Ra’am MK Threatens Not To Vote For New Gov’t

Ra’am MK Saeed Alkharumi threatened on Sunday morning not to vote for the Bennett-Lapid government due to his lack of satisfaction with the coalition agreement signed on Friday.

Among other things, Alkharumi is opposed to some of the understandings about the regulation and enforcement of illegal construction in the Negev and wants a particular clause to be revoked in return for his support of the government.

According to reports, Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and Aryeh Deri are exerting heavy pressure on Ra’am members to oppose the new government and prevent its formation.

If Alkharumi does vote against the new government, the new coalition will have to rely on the abstention of some members of the Joint Arab List in order to be voted in with a majority vote.

It is unclear if Bennett and New Hope chairman Gideon Sa’ar will agree to rely on the Joint List to form the government.

The Likud stated: “For the first time in the history of the state, and in order to be prime minister with six mandates, Bennett is establishing his fraudulent government with the abstention of the Joint List, which supports terrorist and opposes Israel being a Jewish and democratic state. Shameless.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)