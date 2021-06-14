FM Lapid: “We’ll Rebuild Ties With Democrats ‘Recklessly’ Ignored By Previous Gov’t”

Israel’s new Foreign Minister Yair Lapid said on Monday that he’ll work on rebuilding ties with the Democratic party in the US in the wake of the previous government’s “reckless” focus on the Republican party, Ynet reported.

“I have often warned against this policy but the outgoing government made a reckless gamble in the decision to align itself with the Republicans and compromise Israel’s bipartisan standing in the United States,” Lapid said at the ceremony marking the handover of the ministry from outgoing minister Gabi Ashkenazi.

“The Republicans are important to us, but they are not alone, and we now face a Democratic White House, Senate and House of Representatives. We must change our approach towards the Democratic party.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)