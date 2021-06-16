Hamas Terror Balloons Ignite 4 New Fires In Israel’s South [VIDEOS]

Terror groups in Gaza continued to launch terror balloons into Israel on Wednesday despite the airstrikes the IDF carried out early Wednesday morning in response to terror balloons launched into Israel on Tuesday.

At least four fires caused by incendiary balloons broke out in the Eshkol Regional Council on Wednesday afternoon.

The airstrikes on Wednesday morning were the first carried out by Israel in Gaza since Operation Guardian of the Walls ended last month.

גם היום: לפחות 4 שריפות בעוטף עזה נגרמו מבלוני תבערה pic.twitter.com/0jA6jlmwq7 — איתי בלומנטל Itay Blumental (@ItayBlumental) June 16, 2021

