Israel On Iran’s New President: “Butcher Of Tehran Executed Over 30,000 People”

Foreign Minister Yair Lapid responded on Motzei Shabbos to the election of Iran’s new president Ebrahim Raisi on Saturday, stating: “Iran’s new president, known as the Butcher of Tehran, is an extremist responsible for the deaths of thousands of Iranians.”

“He is committed to the regime’s nuclear ambitions and to its campaign of global terror. His election should prompt renewed determination to immediately halt Iran’s nuclear program and put an end to its destructive regional ambitions.”

Raisi is the first Iranian president who was sanctioned by the US government even before entering office for his involvement in the mass execution of thousands of political prisoners in 1988 as well as being one of the world’s top executioners when he was the head of Iran’s judiciary.

Israel’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lior Haiat stated: “After the Supreme Leader effectively dictated to the Iranian public who they could choose, less than 50% of Iranian citizens eligible to vote have elected its most extremist president to date.”

“The Butcher of Tehran, Ebrahim Raisi, has been rightly denounced by the international community for his direct role in the extrajudicial executions of over 30,000 people. He is designated by the U.S. Treasury for these heinous crimes.”

“An extremist figure, committed to Iran’s rapidly advancing military nuclear program, his election makes clear Iran’s true malign intentions, and should prompt grave concern among the international community.”

“More than ever, Iran’s nuclear program must be halted immediately, rolled back entirely and stopped indefinitely. Iran’s ballistic missile program must be dismantled and its global terror campaign vigorously countered by a broad international coalition.”

Amnesty International’s Secretary-General Agnes Callamard responded to Raisi’s election by stating: “That Ebrahim Raisi has risen to the presidency instead of being investigated for the crimes against humanity of murder, enforced disappearance and torture is a grim reminder that impunity reigns supreme in Iran.”

