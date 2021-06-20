Israel’s New Gov’t Approves State Commission Inquiry Into Meron Disaster

The establishment of an official state commission of inquiry into the Meron disaster was approved at the first cabinet meeting of Israel’s new government on Sunday morning.

The ministers unanimously approved the proposal submitted by Defense Minister Benny Gantz and Finance Minister Avigdor Lieberman.

The resolution states: “As part of the decision, the committee will investigate the chain of events and issue findings and conclusions regarding all aspects of the event, including the following issues: the decision-making circles that led to the approval of the event, the establishment of the outline that was approved and its conditions, including the professional and legal questions regarding the safety of mass events, including religious events…and the places used by the public to hold them, including and especially places used for multi-participant events.”

State commissions of inquiry, which are independent of all governmental/political influence, are headed by a judge appointed by the president of the Supreme Court, as outlined by law. The judge, who will be a retired judge in this case, will appoint the members of the five-member panel.

The Finance Ministry will allocate NIS 6 million for the operation of the commission.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)