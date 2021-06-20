Rabbonim and NYC Cops Support Steve Saperstein for City Council

In a remarkable show of support for District 48 Council endorsed candidate Steven Saperstein, NYC PBA officers were campaigning with him in Southern Brooklyn. “We live in a time where our police officers have been unfairly treated by Mayor DeBlasio’s failing policies,” remarked Steven Saperstein, “and the people of our community endured the aftermath. I am grateful to our brave men and women in blue for keeping us safe every day – their work must be appreciated and must be recognized.”

PBA President Patrick J. Lynch said: “From shootings to burglaries to hate crimes, our city is facing its most serious public safety challenges in decades. Police officers need City Council members who will not waver in their support of safe streets and the police officers who make them possible. Steve Saperstein has committed to putting the safety of his constituents first. That’s why we’re proud to endorse him.”

Saperstein is also endorsed by the Detectives Endowment Association, Lieutenants Benevolent Association, and the Captains Endowment Association. These organizations represent all active members of the NYPD from the ranks of Officer, Detective, Lieutenant, Surgeon, Captain, Deputy Inspector, Inspector, and Deputy Chief.

Steve has the support of Rabbi Dovid Goldwasser, Rabbi Yisroel Reisman, and community leader David Heskiel because of his common sense and strong leadership.

On Tuesday, June 22, the candidates on the Democratic party line, including Saperstein, will be running in a closed primary election. City Council District 48 includes the neighborhoods of Brighton Beach, Brightwater Towers, Homecrest, Luna Park, Madison, Manhattan Beach, Midwood, Sheepshead Bay, and Trump Village.