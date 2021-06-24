Kochavi Slams US Talks With Iran, Says IDF Will Continue Military Strikes

IDF chief of staff Aviv Kochavi, who flew to Washington on Sunday with a delegation of senior Israeli security officials, met with U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan on Wednesday and reiterated his strong censure of the US plan to rejoin the Iran nuclear deal.

Kochavi tried to convince US officials to consider alternative ways to prevent Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons in light of the “failures of the current nuclear deal.”

“Throughout the day, the chief of staff has presented possible ways to prevent Iran from obtaining military nuclear capabilities during his meetings,” the IDF said in a statement.

The IDF chief also made it clear that Israel is continuing to prepare military options against Iran and will not rule out a comprehensive strike irrespective of a US return to the nuclear deal. Additionally, Kochavi told Sullivan that another escalation between terror groups in the Gaza Strip and Israel is only a matter of time.

On Wednesday, the Iranian government announced that the US agreed to lift a number of sanctions imposed by the Trump Administration, including all sanctions on its oil and shipping industries

Kochavi met with CIA head William Burns on Thursday as well as with the Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines. He is scheduled to return to Israel on Friday.

LTG Aviv Kohavi met with the Commander of @CENTCOM, Gen. McKenzie, & other senior members. "Our operational cooperation with the US military has reached an unprecedented level & the issues agreed upon during my visit will help elevate our cooperation capabilities." pic.twitter.com/9WCLQfIYCe — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) June 23, 2021

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)