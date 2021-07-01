Ex-Dem. Congresswoman Says Jews Caused 9/11, Twitter Refuses To Remove Post

Former Democratic Congresswoman and Green Party presidential candidate Cynthia McKinney tweeted on Monday that Jews were responsible for 9/11.

The tweet, titled: “The Final Piece of the Puzzle” shows a hand holding a puzzle piece with the word Zionists on it placing the piece in a puzzle featuring a picture of the burning Twin Towers and the words “did it.” In other words: “The final piece of the puzzle” is that the “Zionists did it.”

McKinney even pinned the tweet so it will be the first one seen on her Twitter account. She also posted it on her Facebook account.

Twitter has refused to remove the tweet, saying that McKinney’s statement is “strong political commentary,” the American Jewish Committee reported.

.@Twitter won't remove @Cynthiamckinney's tweet that says "Zionists" are responsible for 9/11, claiming it's "strong political commentary." This antisemitic conspiracy theory promotes violence against Jews. Twitter must stand against antisemitism. Remove the tweet now. pic.twitter.com/K5806pWdPg — American Jewish Committee (@AJCGlobal) June 28, 2021

Two days before the 9/11 tweet, McKinney posted a tweet referencing Rothschild conspiracy claims, and a day before that she posted an article about the 751 unmarked graved found at the site of a former residential school for Native Canadians in Saskatchewan, commenting that: “They were killing First Nations children like crazy; kind of like the way Israel treats Palestinian children.”

In May 2020, McKinney tweeted that “the figure [of Jews killed in the Holocaust] wasn’t six million after all.”

In January 2020, she tweeted that “Guaranteed: Trump’s statement about Soleimani and Iran was written in Israel. ALL LIES. Donald Trump [is a] Zionist puppet.” In 2009, McKinney claimed that the “pro-Israel lobby” sabotaged her political career.

The Anti-Defamation League summed up McKinney’s history of hatred and anti-Semitism: “Cynthia McKinney, a former U.S. Congresswoman from Georgia and 2008 Green Party presidential candidate, participated in a variety of anti-Israel campaigns and events in 2009. McKinney has a history of using anti-Israel rhetoric, including accusing the pro-Israel lobby of sabotaging her political career and alleging that Israel of committing genocide, apartheid and war crimes. She has repeatedly condemned U.S. support for Israel.”

“She has also taken part in multiple organized efforts to bring Westerners to Gaza in order to attract media attention to their anti-Israel agenda. McKinney has used the attention these campaigns have received to further promote her opposition, and explicit hostility, toward Israel and Zionism. While McKinney has supported anti-Semitic groups such as the Nation of Islam and the New Black Panther Party and aggressively opposed Israel and its supporters for many years, her efforts in 2009 demonstrate the degree to which her opposition has become a priority.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)