TERROR IN ISRAEL: Female IDF Soldier Stabbed In Jordan Valley

A terrorist stabbed a female IDF soldier in the Jordan Valley early Thursday afternoon, the IDF stated.

The soldier was standing at a bus station near an IDF base when the terrorist approached and tried to grab her weapon. The soldier tried to stop him and in the ensuing struggle, he stabbed her in the back, moderately wounding her. He then fled the scene with her weapon.

Nearby soldiers chased after the perpetrator, quickly apprehending him and recovering the weapon.

Video from the moments after the stabbing in the Jordan Valley, and the soldiers chasing the suspect that stabbed a soldier and snatched her weapon.https://t.co/RjYnDyBq1D pic.twitter.com/YMxC3Ss6HA — Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian (@manniefabian) July 1, 2021

The soldier was evacuated by helicopter to Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital in Jerusalem. She is in stable condition.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)