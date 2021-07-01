TERROR IN ISRAEL: Female IDF Soldier Stabbed In Jordan Valley

0
Soldiers chase after terrorist who stabbed soldier and stole her weapon in the Jordan Valley.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

A terrorist stabbed a female IDF soldier in the Jordan Valley early Thursday afternoon, the IDF stated.

The soldier was standing at a bus station near an IDF base when the terrorist approached  and tried to grab her weapon. The soldier tried to stop him and in the ensuing struggle, he stabbed her in the back, moderately wounding her. He then fled the scene with her weapon.

Nearby soldiers chased after the perpetrator, quickly apprehending him and recovering the weapon.

The soldier was evacuated by helicopter to Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital in Jerusalem. She is in stable condition.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)