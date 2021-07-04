National Security Council Head Meir Ben-Shabbat To Step Down

National Security Council head Meir Ben-Shabbat informed Prime Minister Naftali Bennett last week that he intends to step down after having served in the position for four years.

When Bennett became prime minister, he asked Ben-Shabbat to continue in his position for the time being to facilitate a stable transition for the new government.

Ben-Shabbat said that he will continue in his position until the end of August.

Bennett will appoint a replacement in the near future, a statement from the prime minister’s office said.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)