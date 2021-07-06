UK: Frum Jew Faces 2 Attacks In 1 Hr: “I’ll Slit Your Throat For Palestine”

Yochai Leibrow, a Lubavitcher chassid living in London, was subject to two anti-Semitic attacks on public transportation within an hour on Motzei Shabbos.

While on a bus in London’s West End, a man cursed him, said he would beat him up, and threatened to “slit your throat for Palestine.”

None of the other passengers or the driver intervened during the incident.

Leibrow got off the bus and proceeded to the Underground. There he encountered a group of youths on the escalator who jeered at him and screamed anti-Semitic epithets such as “I ******* hate the Jews.”

“I tried to remain calm, but what bothers me is that people like this are just roaming the streets free, in London,” Liberow told Israel’s Channel 12 News. “I’ve experienced similar incidents in the past, many times over. It’s everywhere.”

“How proud I am to be English tonight where someone visibly Jewish cannot use public transport without hearing ‘I ******* hate the Jews.’ So depressing…” Yochai’s brother, Shlomie Liberow, wrote on Twitter.

“My brother [who is visibly Jewish] was attacked on the 113 bus, heading in direction of Oxford Circus, London at 11:33 PM and threatened to ‘slit his throat for Palestine,’ he wrote. “Will anything be done about this rampant anti-Semitism?”

Leibrow added that such incidents are “typical experiences for someone wearing religious garb on public transport in London.”

