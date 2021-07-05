Bennett Talks With Pfizer CEO About Vaccine Swap Deal

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett has spoken with Pfizer CEO Albert Burla several times over the past week about replenishing Israel’s vaccine supply and a possible vaccine swap deal with another country.

Israel currently has 1.4 million vaccine doses that expire on July 31 and therefore is seeking to trade its supply for a future shipment of vaccines to another country. Any deal would have to be approved by Pfizer.

The failure to reach such a deal would mean that vaccines purchased for hundreds of millions of dollars may be discarded.

Israel was in advanced talks with the UK last week on a vaccine swap deal but Health Ministry Director-General Chezy Levy said on Sunday that the deal fell through. Later reports said that Israel is now in talks on a possible deal with two other countries.

“We are negotiating with other countries,” Levy told Radio 103FM. “We’re dealing with this day and night.”

