After 12 Yrs: Netanyahus Move Out Of PM’s Residence

Opposition leader Binyamin Netanyahu moved out of the prime minister’s residence on Balfour Street on Motzei Shabbos after 12 consecutive years of serving as Israel’s prime minister.

The Netanyahus are moving to their home in Caesarea for several months while their apartment on Rechov Aza in Jerusalem is upgraded with the proper security details.

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett is remaining in his home in Ra’anana since he doesn’t want to uproot his four school-age children. He will use the prime minister’s residence for official events and meetings.

The necessary security upgrades at Bennett’s home in Ra’anana is reportedly costing Israel between NIS 10-15 million.

