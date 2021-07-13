Bennett Appoints Former Mossad Officer As New National Security Advisor

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on Sunday announced the appointment of Eyal Hulata, formerly a senior Mossad official, to the position of National Security Adviser and Head of the National Security Council.

Hulata, 45, served in the Mossad for 23 years and was the head of its Technology Division and the Strategic Planning and Policy Division.

He has a doctorate in physics from Tel Aviv University and a master’s degree in public administration from Harvard University. He is a graduate of the IDF Talpiyot program for training technological leaders at Hebrew University.

National Security Adviser Meir Ben-Shabbat informed Bennett earlier this month that he is stepping down from his position.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)