Advertise
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

WATCH: Fascinating In Depth Interview With NY Times And Netanyahu

Netanyahu (GPO/Screenshot)

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Wednesday that he would not hesitate to travel to New York, even after the city’s mayor-elect, Zohran Mamdani, vowed to honor an International Criminal Court arrest warrant issued against him on alleged war-crimes charges.

Speaking remotely from Israel at The New York Times DealBook Summit, Netanyahu dismissed the allegations tied to Israel’s war against Hamas in Gaza. Mamdani has been openly critical of Israel and has previously indicated he would enforce any ICC directive.

“I’ll come to New York,” Netanyahu declared. “Yes, of course I will.”

During the wide-ranging interview, Netanyahu also addressed his own corruption trial, calling the charges “bogus,” accusing prosecutors of attempting to remove him from office, and insisting that accepting a pardon would not require admitting guilt.

Asked about retirement plans at age 76, Netanyahu declined to give any indication of when he might step down.

The prime minister also spoke extensively about Israel’s war in Gaza, the corruption of the Palestinian Authority, the future governance of Gaza after the conflict, and the alarming rise in antisemitism worldwide.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)

Leave a Reply

Popular Posts

WATCH: Fascinating In Depth Interview With NY Times And Netanyahu

LINGERING MYSTERY: 10 Years After Vanishing, Search For Missing MH370 Plane to Restart

🚨 Hamas Transfers Coffin With Alleged Hostage’s Remains To Red Cross

Tragedy In Jerusalem: In Rare Case, Healthy Child Dies Of Flu Despite Being Vaccinated

FIRST IN DECADES: Israel and Lebanon Hold Diplomatic Talks As US Seeks To Salvage Ceasefire

“Inevitable:” Israel Preparing For Major Confrontation With Hezbollah

Remains Transferred On Tuesday Don’t Belong To Either Hostage

BORO PARK: Slabodka Dinner Proceeds in Triumph as Neturei Karta Fringe Launches Vile Attacks on Rav Moshe Hillel Hirsch

“Hates Jewish People, Hates Everybody”: Trump Unleashes on Ilhan Omar While Hammering Minnesota Fraud Case

Lakewood Daf Yomi’s Yarchei Kallah: From the Siyum Overlooking Har HaBayis to the Churva — and Shabbos in Teveria