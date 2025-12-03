WATCH: Hillary Clinton Sounds Alarm on “Pure Propaganda” Driving Anti-Israel Sentiment Among Young Americans

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton issued a blistering warning Tuesday that a surge of online disinformation—much of it circulating on TikTok—is fueling a wave of anti-Israel hostility among young Americans who increasingly rely on fabricated or distorted content to form their views on the Gaza war.

Speaking at a New York conference hosted by Israel Hayom, Clinton said she was stunned by how quickly “smart, well-educated, young people” have embraced “pure propaganda” about Israel’s fight against Hamas.

“Where were they getting their information?” she asked rhetorically. “They were getting their information from social media, particularly TikTok.”

Clinton said the platform has become a dominant source of news for more than half of young Americans, and that it has inundated them with one-sided and often fraudulent portrayals of the conflict, starting with Hamas’s October 7 massacre and extending through Israel’s military response.

“That is where they were learning about what happened on October 7th, what happened in the days, weeks, and months to follow,” she said. “That’s a serious problem. It’s a serious problem for democracy, whether it’s Israel or the United States, and it’s a serious problem for our young people.”

Clinton argued that the misinformation crisis has become so pervasive that it is now derailing basic civic discourse. Many young Americans, she said, have never learned fundamental facts about the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, creating an environment where false narratives spread unchecked.

“It’s not just the usual suspects,” she warned. “It’s a lot of young Jewish Americans who don’t know the history and don’t understand.”

The former Democratic presidential nominee warned that the feed-driven, short-form nature of TikTok is particularly dangerous, allowing misleading videos—many “totally made up”—to outpace legitimate reporting.

“More than 50% of young people in America get their news from social media,” Clinton said. “So just pause on that for a second. They are seeing short-form videos, some of them totally made up, some of them not at all representing what they claim to be showing—and that’s where they get their information.”

